Economy

Surge in oil imports widens trade deficit in April

Russian-origin crude constituted 5% of India’s total seaborne imports for the first time. Image for representation.

Russian-origin crude constituted 5% of India’s total seaborne imports for the first time. Image for representation. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A surge in crude oil imports swelled India’s goods imports bill in April to $60.3 billion, a 31% growth, official data showed. With merchandise exports expanding 30.7% to $40.19 billion, the trade deficit widened last month to $20.11 billion, from March’s $18.5 billion.

Meanwhile, India’s crude oil imports hit a record high in April, surpassing 4.8 million barrels per day, S&P Global Market Intelligence said in a report on Friday. Russian-origin crude constituted 5% of India’s total seaborne imports for the first time, the research company added.

Trade data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry pegged petroleum imports in April at about $20.2 billion, 87.5% higher than the $10.7 billion of imports in April 2021.

Growth to slow

Rating agency ICRA said it expects the merchandise trade deficit to expand to a record $250-255 billion in 2022-23, as growth in merchandise exports would slow to about 9% over the course of the year. Imports, on the other hand, were projected to rise by about 16% with domestic demand growth expected to outpace external demand.

April’s growth in exports was led by petroleum products (up 127.7%), electronic goods (71.7%), cereals (60.8%), coffee (59.4%), processed food (38.8%) and leather products (36.7%), resulting in record goods exports for April, the Ministry said.

Coal and petroleum imports were higher than earlier estimates — with the former logging a 146.3% jump to $4.93 billion. The value of fertilizer imports almost trebled to $1.2 billion, from $376 million in April 2021. The increase in value of these three import items reflects the sharp rise in global prices.

“While imports and exports displayed a similar sharp expansion, the merchandise trade deficit widened to $20.1 billion... driven by oil,” noted Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA. “Total merchandise imports remained above $60 billion for the second month in a row, given the elevated commodity prices after the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” she added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
economy (general)
oil and gas - upstream activities
oil and gas - downstream activities
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2022 11:43:50 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/surge-in-oil-imports-widens-trade-deficit-in-april/article65411888.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY