Suppressing criticism a recipe for mistakes: Rajan

Calling for people in authority to tolerate criticism, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has said suppressing criticism is a “sure-fire recipe” for policy mistakes.

In a social media post ahead of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Mr. Rajan said what made India strong was its diversity, debate, and tolerance. “What makes it weak is narrow-mindedness, obscurantism, and divisiveness,” he said.

Mr. Rajan, who was the RBI Governor between 2013 and 2016, said some of the criticism, including in the press, was ill-informed, motivated, and that he had had its share of it in past jobs.

“However, suppressing criticism is a sure-fire recipe for policy mistakes,” he said.

“If every critic gets a phone call from a government functionary asking them to back off, or gets targeted by the ruling party’s troll army, many will tone down their criticism,” he said adding that such a situation will lead to the government living “in a pleasant make-believe environment, until the harsh truth can no longer be denied”.

Course corrections

He said constant criticism allows periodic course corrections to policy and public criticism gives government bureaucrats the room to speak truth to their political masters.

“Fulsome public praise crowds out the possibility that the government can be self-critical – even a whisper of dissent stands out. Governments that supress public criticism do themselves a gross disservice,” he added.