States, UTs get ₹6,000 cr. more to bridge GST gap

Centre grants ₹23,523 cr. for PDS scheme

The Centre on Wednesday granted permission to nine States to borrow an additional ₹23,523 crore for successfully implementing the ‘One Nation One Ration card’ reform.

Separately, the Union government released a fresh tranche of ₹6,000 crore to States as a back-to-back loan for meeting the GST compensation shortfall for this year. The States that have completed the reform of the public distribution system and have been granted additional borrowing permission for 0.25% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) are Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Goa.

States had to complete the specified reforms for extra borrowing nods by December 31, the Ministry said. The Ministry also released ₹6,000 crore to 23 States and the three union territories, from fresh borrowings made to meet part of the year’s GST compensation shortfall faced by States. Of the ₹2.35 lakh crore shortfall estimated for 2020-21, ₹1.1 lakh crore is to be raised through a special borrowing window.