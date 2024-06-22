ADVERTISEMENT

States seek improvements in 50-year interest-free loan scheme

Published - June 22, 2024 05:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assures that States’ ideas and inputs for Union Budget 2024-25 will get “due consideration”

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. | Photo Credit: PTI

States have urged the Centre to make some improvements in the 50-year interest free loan scheme for pursuing capital investment projects, under which the Union government has proposed to give them ₹1.3 lakh crore this year, the same amount as 2023-24.

Ministers from States made suggestions related to the ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment’, first launched in 2020-21, during pre-Budget consultations chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 22.

Ms. Sitharaman also heard out several suggestions from State Ministers regarding the Union Budget 2024-25 likely to be presented next month, along with requests specific to their regions, and assured them that their ideas and inputs will get “due consideration by the Union Government during the preparation of Union Budget 2024-25”.

Apart from Finance Ministers from several States, the meeting was attended by the Chief Ministers of Goa, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim, along with the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana.

“In her remarks, the Union Finance Minister underlined Union Government’s support to States through timely tax devolution, Finance Commission grants, and arrears of GST Compensation being provided for providing stimulus to growth,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

On the ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment’, Ms. Sitharaman iterated that while most of the loans under it are untied, a part of the allocation is conditional and linked to citizen-centric reforms by States and sector-specific capital projects. She requested the States to avail these loans by fulfilling those requisite criteria.

