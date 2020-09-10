States need ‘hard cash’, govt’s ‘letter of comfort’ has no value: Chidambaram on GST compensation

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Thursday said the Centre’s reported proposal of giving “letter of comfort” to states to borrow money to bridge the GST compensation gap were “just words of comfort” on a piece of paper that has “no value”.
He asserted that the states need “hard cash” and if they are forced to borrow, the axe will inevitably fall on capital expenditure by the states.
“Government says it will give a ‘Letter of Comfort’ to the states to borrow money to bridge the GST Compensation gap. These are just words of comfort on a piece of paper that has no value,” Mr. Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.
“What states need is hard cash. Only the central government has multiple options and the flexibility to raise the resources and pay the shortfall in GST compensation to the states,” the former finance minister said.
If the states are forced to borrow, the axe will inevitably fall on capital expenditure by the states which have already suffered a cut, he said.
Mr. Chidambaram has been urging the government to take concrete measures to revive the economy and has called upon it to provide GST compensation to states, as promised to them at the time of GST implementation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath