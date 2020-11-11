Economy

‘States may cut outlay on infra by up to 40%’

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, States are likely to cut capital outlay on infrastructure by up to 40%, rating agency ICRA said.

States account for 37-40% of the total infrastructure capital expenditure. The major States together had budgeted a capital outlay of more than ₹5.7 lakh crore for 2020-21.

“However, with COVID-19 severely impacting revenues of State governments, and additional expenditure towards healthcare and public welfare, the capital outlay on infrastructure by States could decline 10-40% in FY2021,” ICRA said in a statement.


