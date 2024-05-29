GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

S&P upgrades India's rating outlook to positive on growth, improved govt spending

S&P upgrades India’s sovereign rating outlook to positive, citing robust growth and improved government expenditure quality

Published - May 29, 2024 03:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
S&P Global is a global rating agency. File

S&P Global is a global rating agency. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

S&P Global Ratings on May 29 upgraded India's sovereign rating outlook to positive from stable while retaining the rating at 'BBB-' on robust growth and improved quality of government expenditure.

S&P said it could upgrade India's sovereign rating in the next two years if the country adopts a cautious fiscal and monetary policy that diminishes the government's elevated debt and interest burden while bolstering economic resilience.

"The positive outlook reflects our view that continued policy stability, deepening economic reforms, and high infrastructure investment will sustain long-term growth prospects," S&P said.

S&P ups India growth forecast to 6.8% for FY'25

S&P revised outlook on India to positive from stable. At the same time, it affirmed BBB- long-term and 'A-3' short-term unsolicited foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings, it said.

BBB- is the lowest investment grade rating. The agency had last upgraded the rating outlook to stable from negative in 2010.

The U.S..-based agency said it may raise the ratings if India's fiscal deficit narrows meaningfully such that the general government debt falls below 7% of GDP on a structural basis.

India to be world's third-largest economy by 2030: S&P

"The protracted rise in public investment in infrastructure will lift economic growth dynamism that, combined with fiscal adjustments, could alleviate India's weak public finances.

We may also raise the ratings if we observe a sustained and substantial improvement in the central bank's monetary policy effectiveness and credibility, such that inflation is managed at a durably lower rate over time," S&P said.

All three major global rating agencies — S&P, Fitch and Moody’s — have accorded the lowest investment grade rating to India.

However, Fitch and Moody's still have stable outlook on their ratings. The ratings are looked at by investors as a barometer of the country’s creditworthiness and has impact on borrowing costs.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / economy (general) / economic indicator / macro economics / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.