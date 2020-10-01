Small savings rates stay unchanged

New Delhi

01 October 2020 05:31 IST

PPF and NSC to carry an annual rate of interest rate of 7.1% and 6.8% respectively.

The government on Wednesday kept the interest rates on small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, unchanged for the October-December quarter amid moderating bank deposit rates.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) will continue to carry an annual interest rate of 7.1% and 6.8% respectively.

Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified by the Finance Ministry on a quarterly basis.

There is no change in small savings rate for the third quarter, said Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj.