Small savings rates stay unchanged

PTI New Delhi 01 October 2020 05:31 IST
Updated: 30 September 2020 22:41 IST

PPF and NSC to carry an annual rate of interest rate of 7.1% and 6.8% respectively.

The government on Wednesday kept the interest rates on small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, unchanged for the October-December quarter amid moderating bank deposit rates.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) will continue to carry an annual interest rate of 7.1% and 6.8% respectively.

Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified by the Finance Ministry on a quarterly basis.

There is no change in small savings rate for the third quarter, said Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj.

