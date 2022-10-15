Sitharaman discusses current global situation and G-20 presidency with Gita Gopinath

CUE API October 15, 2022 10:55 IST

India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath during a meeting in Washington. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@nsitharamanoffc

