Single window nod on anvil, to spur investment: Piyush Goyal

NEW DElHI

27 July 2020 21:44 IST

Govt. creating land bank, says Goyal

The government will soon set up a single window system (SWS) for clearances and approvals for industry, and is working on creating a land bank with a view to attract investments, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

He said six States had already given their consent for the land bank, and potential investors would be able to locate and identify land from their distant offices for industries without frequently visiting the offices of land-owning agencies.

“The government is soon going to set up a single window system for clearances and approvals of industry in the country. This would be a genuine single window and all the concerned State governments and Central Ministries are being taken on board,” Mr. Goyal said.

He said a nodal officer had been appointed in every Central department, and project development cells are being set up which will help in the development of investible projects in coordination between the Central and State governments. The government, he added, had identified 20 industrial sectors to focus on.