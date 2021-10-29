Economy

Shaktikanta Das given 3-year extension as RBI governor

File photo. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das to continue as RBI governor for three years   | Photo Credit: PTI

The government has extended the term of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das by another three years upto December 2024, according to an official order.

Mr. Das was appointed the RBI's 25th governor on December 11, 2018, initially for a period of three years.

An official order dated October 28 said the government has reappointed Mr. Das as the governor of the central bank for a period of three years beyond December 10, 2021.

The decision was taken by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the second term of three years, Mr. Das will head the RBI till December, 2024.


