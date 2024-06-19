‘Security risks, IT costs won’t impede AI progress’

NetApp, a data infrastructure firm, saidsecurity risks and IT costs will not impede its growth and expects its India operations to be the largest in the Asia-Pacific region in five years.

The San Jose-based firm posted global revenues of $6.5 billion last year, 20% of this was from the Asia-Pacific region.

Intelligent data

Quoting an International Data Corporation report NetApp said intelligent data infrastructure complimented the rise of AI and that 20% AI initiatives fail due to a lack of intelligent data infrastructure. “Data and Artificial Intelligence go hand-in-hand, to drive innovation among businesses. Intelligent data infrastructure plays a critical role in empowering enterprises to unlock the full potential of this technology,” said Puneet Gupta, MD, NetApp India/SAARC.

In fact, it provided the foundation for managing, securing, and delivering the vast amounts of data needed for successful AI implementation, he said.

According to findings from NetApp’s 2024 Cloud Complexity Report, 76% of global tech companies have implemented AI projects or they are under development. This was followed by the BFSI industry with 55% firms having AI projects under development. Closer home, a staggering 70% of Indian firms have AI projects underway, exceeding the global average of 49%, with a remarkable 91% of Indian organisations planning to utilise over half their data for AI model training in 2024.

While there are proven benefits and willingness to adopt AI, organisations are facing multiple challenges in their AI transformation journeys and most cited IT costs, security and the inability to access scattered data in siloed storage infrastructure, NetApp said.

(The writer was in New Delhi at the invitation of NetApp)