Economy

SEBI tells AMCs to invest in schemes based on risk

Capital markets regulator SEBI has amended mutual fund rules, requiring fund houses to invest in their own schemes depending on the risk level to ensure ‘skin in the game’.

The current rule requires an investment of 1% of the amount raised in a New Fund Offer (NFO) or an amount of ₹50 lakh, whichever is less.

In a notification, SEBI said asset management companies (AMCs) will have to invest in their own schemes based on risk level. “The asset management company shall invest such amounts in such schemes of the mutual fund, based on the risks associated with the schemes, as may be specified by the Board from time to time,” SEBI said. However, the regulator did not quantify the minimum amount. According to market experts, fund houses will have to invest more in riskier schemes like equity funds compared with less risky offers like debt funds.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2021 10:29:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/sebi-tells-amcs-to-invest-in-schemes-based-on-risk/article35775421.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY