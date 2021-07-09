Economy

SEBI eases commodity contract rules

SEBI on Thursday relaxed the advance intimation requirement for exchanges for carrying out modifications in the contract specifications of commodity derivatives contracts.

The move is aimed at bringing in uniformity and to ensure the modified contract represents a healthy replica of the physical market, the markets regulator said in a circular.

“It has been decided, in consultation with the stock exchanges, to reduce the number of days of advance intimation for all the three categories i.e. Category A, Category B and Category C, to 10 days, ”it said. At present, the timelines are 10 days for category A and 30 days for the other two.


