SBI opens 34 transaction banking hubs

July 01, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MUMBAI 

Lalatendu Mishra

State Bank of India (SBI) said it has opened 34 Transaction Banking Hubs in top 21 district centres across the country to provide quick and efficient transaction banking solutions to customers. 

As part of the transaction banking services and current account-related offerings, SBI is planning to meet all customer needs and provide comprehensive solutions for their transaction, payment, and collection requirements under one roof. 

The newly set-up hubs will be staffed by product specialists who will also assist business customers with their other financial service needs.

