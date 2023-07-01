SBI opens 34 transaction banking hubs

July 01, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

State Bank of India (SBI) said it has opened 34 Transaction Banking Hubs in top 21 district centres across the country to provide quick and efficient transaction banking solutions to customers.

As part of the transaction banking services and current account-related offerings, SBI is planning to meet all customer needs and provide comprehensive solutions for their transaction, payment, and collection requirements under one roof.

The newly set-up hubs will be staffed by product specialists who will also assist business customers with their other financial service needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT