HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SBI opens 34 transaction banking hubs

As part of the transaction banking services and current account-related offerings, SBI is planning to meet all customer needs and provide comprehensive solutions for their transaction, payment, and collection requirements under one roof

July 01, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MUMBAI 

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

State Bank of India (SBI) said it has opened 34 Transaction Banking Hubs in top 21 district centres across the country to provide quick and efficient transaction banking solutions to customers. 

As part of the transaction banking services and current account-related offerings, SBI is planning to meet all customer needs and provide comprehensive solutions for their transaction, payment, and collection requirements under one roof. 

The newly set-up hubs will be staffed by product specialists who will also assist business customers with their other financial service needs.

Related Topics

banking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.