SBI cuts MCLR by 10 bps

State Bank of India has reduced the marginal cost of fund based lending rate by 10 bps with effect from December 10.
The one year MCLR will now become 7.9% with this rate cut. SBI said MCLR has been reduced to pass on benefits of reduction in cost of funds to customers.
This is the eighth consecutive cut in MCLR in the fiscal year 2019-20.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.