SBI cuts MCLR by 10 bps

This is the eighth consecutive cut in MCLR by SBI this fiscal

State Bank of India has reduced the marginal cost of fund based lending rate by 10 bps with effect from December 10.

The one year MCLR will now become 7.9% with this rate cut. SBI said MCLR has been reduced to pass on benefits of reduction in cost of funds to customers.

This is the eighth consecutive cut in MCLR in the fiscal year 2019-20.

