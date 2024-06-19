SBI Chairman pitches for tax relief on interest income in Budget

State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara has pitched for tax relief on interest income, saying it would help banks to garner savings that could be used for funding long-term infra projects.

Currently, banks are required to deduct tax when interest income from deposits held in all the bank branches put together is more than ₹40,000 in a year. With regard to savings accounts, interest earned up to ₹10,000 is exempt from tax.

"If at all some relief could be given in the Budget regarding tax on the interest earnings, it will be an incentive to depositors. Eventually, the banking sector uses deposits mobilised for the capital formation in the country," he told PTI in an interview.

The Full Budget for 2024-25 is likely to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament next month.

Given the current economic growth rate, the SBI chairman is expecting 14-15% loan growth during the fiscal year 2024-25.

"Normally the way we look at it is that the GDP growth rate plus inflation and 2% - 3% over that. That gives us the number around 14% or so," he said.

"Hence, 14% - 15% credit growth depends upon the opportunities available for lending, and it meets our risk appetite. We will be happy to grow at this pace," he said.

As far as deposits are concerned, he said, it grew by 11% last year.

"And we have some elbow room available in terms of excess SLR…which ensures that we don't have any pressure on us to raise the deposit rates for supporting our loan-to-deposit ratio," he said.

The bank has an excess Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) between ₹3.5 lakh crore and ₹4 lakh crore.

"Incidentally, I may add here that our loan-to-deposit ratio is around 68%-69% only. That leaves enough room for us to lend without having pressure on the deposit interest rates.

Nevertheless, he said, “We always give importance to deposits. That is the reason why we increased the interest rate for the short-term deposits recently because we felt that there’s room for improvement...we should improve our deposit growth rate to some extent during this year. And our effort would be that we should at least grow around 12%-13% this year.”

Last month, SBI hiked the fixed deposit rate on select short-term maturity up to 75 basis points.

For retail term deposits of 46-179 days, the rate increased by 75 basis points to 5.50 per cent against the earlier 4.75%.

