Saudi Arabia slashes crude prices to Asia

DUBAI/SINGAPORE

06 September 2021 09:59 IST

But the world’s top oil exporter left prices to northwestern Europe and the United States steady.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, slashed prices of all crude grades to Asian customers in October versus September, but left prices to north-western Europe and the United States steady.

The deep price cuts come as lockdowns across Asia to combat the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus have capped fuel demand in the region. Global oil supplies are also increasing as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, israising output by 400,000 barrels per day a month between Augustand December.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco lowered for the first time in four months the official selling price (OSP) of Arab Light crudefor delivery to Asia in October to a premium of $1.70 per barrelversus the average of DME Oman and Platts Dubai crudes,according to a company pricing document. The price differential in September was a premium of $3 per barrel, the highest since February 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

The $1.30 price cut for October versus September was the largest monthly reduction in a year, and it took the market by surprise as buyers had been expecting prices to drop 20-40 centsa barrel, in line with changes in Dubai benchmark prices.

The deep price cuts were likely to boost demand for Saudi crude, oil traders in Asia said.

"This is what Saudi wants," one of the traders said.

However, chances of Saudi Arabia engaging in another price war with other producers were slim, traders and analysts said.

"Demand is tentative. If they go down that route, they will reverse a lot of the inventory normalisation achieved over thepast 12-18 months," Energy Aspects analyst Virendra Chauhan said.

Elsewhere, Saudi Aramco kept the price differential of light crude to northwest Europe unchanged, at a discount of $1.70 perbarrel versus ICE Brent crude. It also kept the price differential of light crude to the United States unchanged at a premium of $1.35 per barrel versus ASCI.