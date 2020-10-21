‘Sales of manufacturing firms shrank 41% in Q1’

Aggregate sales of private sector manufacturing companies recorded a sharp contraction of 41.1% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020-21, reflecting the impact of the pandemic-induced lockdown, an RBI analysis on Tuesday said.
The data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the first quarter of 2020-21 has been drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 25,361 listed non-government non-financial (NGNF) companies, the RBI said.
“Aggregate sales of 1,619 manufacturing companies recorded a sharp contraction of 41.1% [y-o-y] in Q1:2020-21 following 15.6% decline in Q4:2019-20 reflecting the impact of the pandemic-induced lockdown,” it said.
The contraction was broad-based and varied across industries — only pharmaceutical companies recorded higher sales on both annual and sequential (q-o-q) bases.
