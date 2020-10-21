Economy

‘Sales of manufacturing firms shrank 41% in Q1’

Aggregate sales of private sector manufacturing companies recorded a sharp contraction of 41.1% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020-21, reflecting the impact of the pandemic-induced lockdown, an RBI analysis on Tuesday said.

The data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the first quarter of 2020-21 has been drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 25,361 listed non-government non-financial (NGNF) companies, the RBI said.

“Aggregate sales of 1,619 manufacturing companies recorded a sharp contraction of 41.1% [y-o-y] in Q1:2020-21 following 15.6% decline in Q4:2019-20 reflecting the impact of the pandemic-induced lockdown,” it said.

The contraction was broad-based and varied across industries — only pharmaceutical companies recorded higher sales on both annual and sequential (q-o-q) bases.

Related Topics
Reserve Bank of India
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2020 4:14:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/sales-of-manufacturing-firms-shrank-41-in-q1/article32903422.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY