Rural ATMs under recalibration for ₹200, ₹500 notes

Automated teller machines (ATMs), mostly in rural areas, are being recalibrated to replace the cassettes for ₹2,000 bank notes with either those for ₹500 or ₹200.

This is because in such areas the demand for ₹2,000 bank note is not high while lower denomination notes are more sought after.

“It is more in the rural areas. There, people do not want ₹2,000 notes. Because it becomes difficult to change those notes. They generally prefer ₹100 and ₹200,” said Navroze Dastur, MD, NCR Corporation. NCR manages close to 1.1 lakh ATMs in the country.

There are a total 2.1 lakh bank-deployed ATMs in the country apart from about 30,000 white label ATMs.

“Not all the ATMs are replacing the ₹2,000-note cassette. It is being done strategically, depending on the requirement and the need of the location,” he said.

The average ticket size of ATM withdrawals is ₹4,000 to ₹4,500, slightly up from the ₹3,500 earlier.

According to Mr. Dastur, in the urban and metro locations, ATMs typically carry ₹2,000 notes. Bank branches in the urban areas also prefer putting ₹2,000 notes in their ATMs.

Mr. Dastur emphasised that it was a business decision that responded to the demand.

“In some urban areas also, if you do not see offtake of ₹2,000 notes as a business decision, you will replace the ₹2,000 with ₹500 or ₹200,” he added.

The ₹2,000 notes came into calculation after the demonetisation exercise of 2016 when ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes were withdrawn from the system.

According to RBI data, 3,291 million pieces of ₹2,000 notes were in circulation as at March 2019, which was roughly the same figure for the previous two years.

A recent report by RBI has showed that the country continues to have a strong bias for cash payments.

Cash withdrawals from ATMs have increased over the past five years and India is next only to China in terms of cash withdrawals from ATMs. However, the percentage of cash withdrawals to GDP has been constant in India at about 17%.