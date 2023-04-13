ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee trade arrangement to help cut transaction cost: Piyush Goyal

April 13, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Rome

The move to open the special vostro account clears the deck for settlement of payments in rupee for trade between India and Russia, enabling cross-border trade in the Indian currency, which the RBI is keen to promote

PTI

Piyush Goyal said today several countries are realising that in trade, there is a need for change in currency for that and it involves a conversion cost, which in turn increases transactions costs. | Photo Credit: PTI

International trade in the domestic currency will help reduce transaction cost for the industry and several countries are in discussion with the RBI on this, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

ALSO READ
India's foreign trade set to cross $1.6 trillion mark this fiscal: Report

Last year, the RBI and Finance Ministry asked the top management of banks and representatives of trade bodies to push export and import transactions in the rupee. They want banks in India to connect with their foreign counterparts for opening special rupee vostro accounts to facilitate cross-border trade in the Indian currency rather than the popular mode of the U.S. dollar.

ALSO READ
RBI has allowed banks from 18 countries to trade in rupee: government in Rajya Sabha

Mr. Goyal said that today several countries are realising that in trade, there is a need for change in currency for that and it involves a conversion cost, which in turn increases transactions cost also.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"We can address these issues through rupee trade (arrangement)," he told reporters here, adding that several countries are under discussions with the RBI on the subject.

Also Read | India must prepare to curb volatility risks of international rupee: RBI Deputy Governor

Several banks, including HDFC Bank and UCO Bank, have opened special vostro accounts as of date to facilitate overseas trade in the rupee.

Sberbank and VTB Bank -- the largest and second-largest banks of Russia, respectively -- are the first foreign lenders to receive the approval after the RBI announced the guidelines on overseas trade in the rupee in July last year.

Another Russian bank Gazprom, which does not have its unit in India, has also opened this account with Kolkata-based UCO Bank.

The move to open the special vostro account clears the deck for settlement of payments in rupee for trade between India and Russia, enabling cross-border trade in the Indian currency, which the RBI is keen to promote.

ALSO READ
Foreign Trade Policy brings India’s ‘strategic and economic interests’ into trade transit ties

The RBI has allowed the special vostro accounts to invest the surplus balance in Indian government securities to help popularise the new arrangement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US