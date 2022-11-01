Rupee gains 8 paise to 82.73 against U.S. dollar

The rupee appreciated 8 paise to 82.73 against the U.S. dollar in early trade. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

The rupee appreciated 8 paise to 82.73 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Tuesday on easing crude oil prices and a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.74 against the dollar, then gained ground to touch 82.73, registering a rise of 7 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled 34 paise lower at 82.81 against the U.S. dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, Asian and emerging market peers started mixed on Tuesday as a cautious tone has set in among global investors ahead of the Fed meeting.

Any sharp depreciation in the rupee could see the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) step in, Mr. Iyer noted.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.19% to 111.31.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.98% to USD 94.83 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 309.52 points or 0.51% higher at 61,056.11. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 102.40 points or 0.57% to 18,114.60.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Monday as they purchased shares worth ₹4,178.61 crore, according to exchange data.