Return to fiscal rectitude a must: Singh

India should take credible steps to return to the path of fiscal rectitude once the COVID pandemic is over, 15th Finance Commission Chairman N.K. Singh said on Monday.

Stating that the country’s current debt profile is neither worrisome nor comforting, he said people have to be mindful of the debt situation while seeking more fiscal stimulus.

Addressing a seminar, he said, “If you look at the total fiscal stimulus of the government which is upwards of 12-13%, when people advocate greater fiscal stimulus, I think we need to be careful.”