‘Retail sales touch 88% of Aug. 2019 level’

Helped by festive demand, retail sales improved in August and reached 88% of pre-pandemic levels, a survey showed on Wednesday.

In July, sales were at 72% of levels seen two years earlier, as per the survey by the Retailers Association of India. “Retail businesses in North and South India have indicated sales nearing recovery... with sales at 98% and 97% respectively, of pre-pandemic levels (August 2019), as against 78% (North India) and 82% (South India) sales in July,” it said. Sales in West and East were 76% and 81% of that seen in August 2019.