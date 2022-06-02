Retail prices of tomato skyrocket up to ₹77 per kg in metro cities, barring Delhi

The average all India retail price of tomato showed an increase of over 77%

The humble tomato, a key ingredient in many dishes made across the country. File | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Barring Delhi, retail tomato prices skyrocketed up to ₹77 per kg in other metro cities on Wednesday from over a month-ago period on likely tight supply of the commodity, according to the government data.

As per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry, retail price of tomato rose to ₹77 per kg in Kolkata on June 1 from ₹25 per kg on April 30.

In Mumbai too, retail tomato price rose to ₹74 per kg on June 1 from ₹36 per kg on May 1, while in Chennai it rose to ₹62 per kg from ₹47 per kg in the said period, the data showed.

However in Delhi, retail tomato price were ruling at ₹39 per kg as against ₹30 per kg in the said period.

Retail prices of tomatoes were ruling more than ₹100 per kg in four cities – Port Blair, Shillong, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta – on Wednesday.

Retail prices in key producing states – Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra – have shot up significantly and were ruling between ₹50 and ₹100 per kg in different cities, as per the data.

Traders and experts attributed the rise in retail prices to likely tight supply from key growing states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The average all India retail price of tomato showed an increase of over 77% to ₹52.30 per kg on Wednesday from ₹29.5 per kg in the month-ago period.