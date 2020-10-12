EconomyNew Delhi 12 October 2020 18:31 IST
Comments
Retail inflation rises to 7.34% in September
Updated: 12 October 2020 18:39 IST
The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in retail inflation while deciding on the key interest rate.
Retail inflation rose to 7.34% in September, mainly on account of higher food prices, according to government data.
The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 6.69% in August. It was 3.99% in September last year.
Also read: Industrial production declines 8% in August
The rate of price rise in the food basket was 10.68% in September compared to 9.05% in August, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday.
The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in retail inflation while deciding on the key interest rate.
Read more...