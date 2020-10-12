Retail inflation rises to 7.34% in September

The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in retail inflation while deciding on the key interest rate.

Retail inflation rose to 7.34% in September, mainly on account of higher food prices, according to government data.

The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 6.69% in August. It was 3.99% in September last year.

The rate of price rise in the food basket was 10.68% in September compared to 9.05% in August, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday.

