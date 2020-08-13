Retail inflation rises to 6.93% in July

It is for the second consecutive month that the retail inflation has been above the RBI’s comfort level

Retail inflation rose to 6.93% in July, mainly on account of higher prices of food items, government data showed on Thursday.

The food inflation, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, increased to 9.62% in July.

The retail inflation in June was 6.23%, while the food inflation stood at 8.72%.

It is for the second consecutive month that the retail inflation has been above the RBI’s comfort level. The government has mandated the central bank to restrict the inflation at 4% (+, - 2%).

The central bank mainly factors in retail inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy.