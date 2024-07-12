ADVERTISEMENT

Retail inflation rises to 5.08% in July

Updated - July 12, 2024 06:18 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 06:03 pm IST - New Delhi

Inflation in the food basket was 9.36% in June, up from 8.69% in May

The Hindu Bureau

A fruit vendor tends to customers at a fruit and vegetable wholesale market in Mumbai, India, February 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Retail inflation increased to 5.08% in June as kitchen items became dearer, according to government data released on July 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 4.8% in May 2024 and 4.87% in June 2023 (previous low).

Inflation in the food basket was 9.36% in June, up from 8.69% in May, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has tasked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure that the CPI inflation remains at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The RBI projected the CPI inflation for 2024-25 at 4.5%, with Q1 at 4.9%, Q2 at 3.8%, Q3 at 4.6%, and Q4 at 4.5%.

The central bank mainly factors in the retail inflation while deciding its bi-monthly monetary policy.

(with inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US