Industrial output falls; retail inflation inches up

New Delhi

12 November 2021 18:02 IST

During April-September this year, the IIP grew 23.5% against a 20.8% contraction in the same period last year.

India’s industrial output fell 2.6% month-on-month in September, even as retail inflation inched up marginally to 4.48% in October with a sharper rise in urban price trends, as per data from the National Statistical Office.

Compared to September 2020, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 3.1% in September 2021, the pace of growth dipping sharply from the 12% recorded in August.

While the sharp deceleration in IIP growth is mainly because of the base effect, the sequential decline is a cause of concern, said Rajani Sinha, chief economist at Knight Frank India. “For sustainable economic momentum in 2022, the critical driver would be boost to consumer spending through demand stimulating government policies,” she said.

“Activity in the infrastructure and construction has come down, which may not bode well for rural demand and the externality effects associated with this sector,” noted Deloitte India economist Rumki Majumdar.

Although Consumer Price inflation moved nominally to 4.48% in Octobber from 4.35% in September, urban parts of the country experienced a steeper bounce from 4.57% to 5.04% in October.

Food prices at the consumer level recorded an inflation of 0.85% in October, marginally higher than 0.68% the previous month but urban consumers experienced a higher inflation of 1.72%.

However, inflation in oil and fats remained high at 33.5% in October, while Transport and Communication inflation stood at 10.9%.

“The sharp month-on month rise of 2.3% in the food and beverages index was driven by the 14.2% spike in vegetable prices, a trend which is expected to persist in the ongoing month with the further rise in the prices of staples such as potatoes, onions and tomatoes,” said ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar, adding that the fuel tax cuts announced recently may soften the November inflation print.

Automobile manufacturing fell 9% in September from a year ago. Sequentially also, auto production slid for the second month in a row, declining 3.3% over August output, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), possibly due to persisting chip shortages.

Mining output increased 8.6% year-on-year, while manufacturing and electricity generation recorded a moderate 2.7% and 0.9% uptick, compared to September 2020.

Consumer durables production fell 2% in September from a year ago, but was 6.67% higher than August. Production of consumer non-durables, however, recorded a 0.5% fall year-on-year, and was also 0.88% below this August's level.