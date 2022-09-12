Retail inflation inches up to 7% in August led by food price rise

The consumer price index-based inflation is above the Reserve Bank’s comfort level of 6 per cent for the eighth month in a row

The Hindu Bureau
September 12, 2022 17:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Urban consumers’ inflation rate moved up from 6.49% in July to 6.72% in August. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

India’s retail inflation resurged to 7% in August, from a five-month low of 6.71% in July, led by a pick-up in food price rise faced by consumers to 7.62% from 6.73% in the previous month.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the eighth successive month that retail inflation has stayed above the central bank’s upper tolerance threshold of 6% inflation for the economy. Rural inflation which was at 6.8% in July, saw a sharper rise than urban inflation in August, rising to 7.15%. Urban consumers’ inflation rate moved up from 6.49% in July to 6.72% in August.

India’s industrial output grew by just 2.4% in July from 12.7% in June, with output levels dropping 2.75% month-on-month as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Manufacturing sector growth dropped to just 3.2%, while electricity output grew just 2.3%, moderating sharply from double-digit growth in June.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mining sector output contracted 3.3% during July, compared to a 7.8% rise in June on a year-on-year basis. Consumer non-durables’ production dropped 2% in July from a 2.96% uptick in June.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
economy, business and finance
business (general)
India

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app