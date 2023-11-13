ADVERTISEMENT

Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 4.87%

November 13, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Vegetable prices eased to 2.7% though overall consumer food price inflation remained virtually unchanged.

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot

A view of a vegetable market in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

India’s retail inflation pace eased to a four-month low of 4.87% in October from a tad over 5% in September, with the rise in vegetables prices easing to 2.7% from 3.4% even though overall consumer food price inflation remained virtually unchanged at 6.6%.

While base effects from last October, when retail prices surged 6.8%, helped cool the headline inflation rate, some deceleration was also seen in prices of non-food items such as services, clothing and footwear as well as fuel and light. Aided by the LPG cylinder price cuts, fuel and light costs dropped 0.4% from last October’s levels.

Inflation faced by rural consumers eased from 5.33% in September to 5.1%, but urban households saw a fractional increase in inflation at 4.65%. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices were up 0.65%, while food prices were up 1.06%, with urban food prices rising 1.14%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which expects inflation to average 5.6% between October and December, is unlikely to lower interest rates anytime soon especially as the food price situation remains sticky and reversed its sequential direction from a 2.2% month-on-month drop in September. The RBI has recently vowed to remain focused on price rise till it sustains around it 4% target, rather than be satisfied with inflation prints between the 4% mark and the upper tolerance threshold of 6%.

While there was some slight relief in the inflation rates for cereals (from 11% in September to 10.65% in October), meat and fish (from 4.1% to 3.3%), milk (down from 6.9% to 6.44%) and Spices, which remained elevated at 22.8% in October, these were offset by gains on other fronts.

The pace of price rise in key protein sources like pulses and eggs accelerated sharply to 18.8% and 9.3%, respectively, inflation in fruits and sugar also picked up pace to hit 9.34% and 5.5%.

While the rise personal care services’ prices eased a bit to 7.84% from 8.5% in September, as did education (down to 5.07% from 5.3%), healthcare inflation remained sticky at 5.9%. Transport and communication inflation dropped to 2% from 2.3% in the previous month, and clothing and footwear inflation receded to 4.3% in October from 4.6% in September.

As many as six States recorded inflation rates of 4% or lower, including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, with Chhattisgarh (2.44%) and Delhi (2.5%) recording the lowest inflation in October.

On the other hand, nine States recorded higher inflation than the 4.87% national average, with three of them crossing the 6% mark – Odisha (6.5%), Rajasthan (6.25%) and Haryana (6.02%). In September, 13 of the 22 major States for which the National Statistical Office releases inflation rates, had recorded higher inflation than the 5.02% national average.

October’s inflation relief is expected to reverse course from this month, in line with the RBI’s projection of a 5.6% average for this quarter and 5.4% through 2023-24.

“Inflation as per the Consumer Price Index (CPI) would climb to 5.6% by December, and remain in a wide range of 4.9-5.6% thereafter for the next two quarters, before a particularly benign base effect temporarily dampens it in the second quarter of 2024-25,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at rating firm ICRA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US