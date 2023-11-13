Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 4.87%

November 13, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - New Delhi

India’s retail inflation pace eased to a four-month low of 4.87% in October from a tad over 5% in September, with the rise in vegetables prices easing to 2.7% from 3.4% even though overall consumer food price inflation remained virtually unchanged at 6.6%.

While base effects from last October, when retail prices surged 6.8%, helped cool the headline inflation rate, some deceleration was also seen in prices of non-food items such as services, clothing and footwear as well as fuel and light. Aided by the LPG cylinder price cuts, fuel and light costs dropped 0.4% from last October’s levels.

Inflation faced by rural consumers eased from 5.33% in September to 5.1%, but urban households saw a fractional increase in inflation at 4.65%. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices were up 0.65%, while food prices were up 1.06%, with urban food prices rising 1.14%.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which expects inflation to average 5.6% between October and December, is unlikely to lower interest rates anytime soon especially as the food price situation remains sticky and reversed its sequential direction from a 2.2% month-on-month drop in September. The RBI has recently vowed to remain focused on price rise till it sustains around it 4% target, rather than be satisfied with inflation prints between the 4% mark and the upper tolerance threshold of 6%.

While there was some slight relief in the inflation rates for cereals (from 11% in September to 10.65% in October), meat and fish (from 4.1% to 3.3%), milk (down from 6.9% to 6.44%) and Spices, which remained elevated at 22.8% in October, these were offset by gains on other fronts.

The pace of price rise in key protein sources like pulses and eggs accelerated sharply to 18.8% and 9.3%, respectively, inflation in fruits and sugar also picked up pace to hit 9.34% and 5.5%.

While the rise personal care services’ prices eased a bit to 7.84% from 8.5% in September, as did education (down to 5.07% from 5.3%), healthcare inflation remained sticky at 5.9%. Transport and communication inflation dropped to 2% from 2.3% in the previous month, and clothing and footwear inflation receded to 4.3% in October from 4.6% in September.

As many as six States recorded inflation rates of 4% or lower, including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, with Chhattisgarh (2.44%) and Delhi (2.5%) recording the lowest inflation in October.

On the other hand, nine States recorded higher inflation than the 4.87% national average, with three of them crossing the 6% mark – Odisha (6.5%), Rajasthan (6.25%) and Haryana (6.02%). In September, 13 of the 22 major States for which the National Statistical Office releases inflation rates, had recorded higher inflation than the 5.02% national average.

October’s inflation relief is expected to reverse course from this month, in line with the RBI’s projection of a 5.6% average for this quarter and 5.4% through 2023-24.

“Inflation as per the Consumer Price Index (CPI) would climb to 5.6% by December, and remain in a wide range of 4.9-5.6% thereafter for the next two quarters, before a particularly benign base effect temporarily dampens it in the second quarter of 2024-25,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at rating firm ICRA.