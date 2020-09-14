Economy

Retail inflation eases to 6.69% in August

Representational image

Representational image  

Retail inflation softened slightly to 6.69% in August, even as food prices continued to rule high, official data showed on Monday.

Also read: WPI inflation rises 0.16% in August; food, manufactured items turn costlier

The government has revised downwards the retail inflation for July to 6.73% from the earlier estimate of 6.93%. Food inflation during the month stood at 9.62%.

Food inflation in August fell marginally to 9.05%, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

The retail inflation, mainly taken into account by the RBI to arrive at its policy decisions, has been above the regulator’s comfort level.

The government has mandated the central bank to restrict the inflation at 4% (+/- 2%).

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2020 11:06:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/retail-inflation-eases-to-669-in-august/article32604139.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story