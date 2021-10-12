Retail inflation eases to 4.35% in September: government data

New Delhi

12 October 2021 18:11 IST

The inflation in food basket eased to 0.68% in September 2021

Retail inflation declined to 4.35% in September, mainly due to lower food prices, according to government data released on Tuesday.

The Consumer Price Index-based (CPI) inflation was at 5.30% in August and at 7.27% in September 2020.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the inflation in food basket eased to 0.68% in September 2021, significantly down from 3.11% in the preceding month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which mainly factors in CPI-based inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, has been tasked by the government to keep it at 4%, with a tolerance band of 2% on either side.

Last week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that overall, the CPI headline momentum is moderating, which combined with favourable base effects in the coming months could bring about a substantial softening in inflation in the near term.

RBI has projected the CPI inflation at 5.3% for 2021-22: 5.1% in second quarter, 4.5% in third; 5.8% in last quarter of the fiscal, with risks broadly balanced.