Retail inflation eases marginally to 5.09% in February

March 12, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The manufacturing sector’s growth slowed to 3.2%

Vikas Dhoot

Prices of food remained elevated. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

India’s retail inflation remained virtually unchanged at 5.09% in February from 5.10% in January, even as food prices paid by consumers rose from 8.3% to 8.66%, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said on March 12.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 5.1 per cent in January and 6.44 per cent in February 2023.

Last month, the central bank projected the CPI inflation at 5.4 per cent for the current fiscal (2023-24) and recorded at 5 per cent in January-March quarter.

(With inputs from PTI)

