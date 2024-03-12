Retail inflation eases marginally to 5.09% in February

India’s retail inflation remained virtually unchanged at 5.09% in February from 5.10% in January, even as food prices paid by consumers rose from 8.3% to 8.66%, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said on March 12.
Also read: Industrial output growth slows to 3.8% in January
Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 5.1 per cent in January and 6.44 per cent in February 2023.
Last month, the central bank projected the CPI inflation at 5.4 per cent for the current fiscal (2023-24) and recorded at 5 per cent in January-March quarter.
ADVERTISEMENT
(With inputs from PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT