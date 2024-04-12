Retail inflation declines to five-month low of 4.85% in March

April 12, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

India’s retail inflation moderated to 4.85% in March from 5.1% in February, but food inflation remained sticky at 8.52%, little changed from the 8.66% recorded in the previous month with price rise accelerating in cereals, meat and fish, while persisting in double digits for vegetables, pulses, spices, and eggs.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a month-on-month basis, there was no change in the Consumer Price Index but the food price index inched up about 0.2%.

While inflation for urban consumers cooled significantly from 4.8% in February to 4.14% in March, rural consumers had it harder as they experienced a slightly higher inflation of 5.45% in March compared with 5.34% in the previous month.

ADVERTISEMENT

This trend was visible in the extent of food price rise as well, as it accelerated from 8.3% in February to 8.6% in March for rural India, while the food inflation for urban consumers dropped from 9.2% in February to 8.35% last month.

While March’s inflation rate is still aloof from the Central bank’s stated 4% target, average retail price rise in the last quarter of 2023-24 has been 5.01%, in line with the 5% average projected by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI, which last week called Inflation the elephant in the room that needs to return to the forest, expects retail inflation to ease to an average 4.5% in this year, from the 5.4% averaged in 2023-24. The ongoing April to June quarter is, however, expected to see an average inflation of 4.9%, as per the RBI.

Also read | What causes inflation in India: Demand or supply issues? | Data

Within the food basket, vegetables inflation cooled marginally from the seven-month high of 30.25% in February to 28.3% last month. A similar easing was recorded in pulses, whose prices rose 17.7% in March from 18.5% in February, eggs (up 10.33% from 10.7%), sugar (up 7.25% compared with 7.5% in February.

However, the price rise in cereals spiked to 8.4% in March from 7.6% in the previous month, and rose to 6.4% for meat and fish, from 5.2% a month earlier. Spices inflation remained over double digits at 11.4%, although it moderated from 13.5% in February.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.