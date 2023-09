September 12, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - New Delhi

Retail inflation declined to 6.83 per cent in August compared to July, mainly due to easing food prices, according to official data.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 7.44% in July and at 7% in August 2022, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on September 12.

Food inflation eased to 9.94% in August from 11.51% in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected the CPI inflation at 5.4% for 2023-24.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.