RBI’s proposal for a disclosure framework to ascertain climate-related financial risks | Explained

Non-Banking Finance Corporations (NBFCs) are particularly vulnerable, as argued in the Report on Currency and Finance (May 2023). NBFCs extend about half their gross credit to the power and automobile sectors – both of which have high carbon footprints. Six per cent of the overall money is extended to MSMEs which typically depend on conventional fuel to operate. Thus, considering their forward and backward linkages, it cautioned about “large-scale default” translating into “macro financial instability” in these sectors.

How does the framework propose to address this?

Disclosures would serve as an updated source of information for various stakeholders (customers, depositors, investors and regulators) to understand the climate risks an entity is facing, along with the approach adopted to address such issues. It would facilitate an early assessment of risks and opportunities to ensure market discipline.

RBI has acknowledged the uncertainties surrounding the timing and severity of climate-related risks. These threaten the “safety, soundness and resilience” of individual entities, and in turn, the stability of the overall financial system. Conventional backward-looking risk assessment methods are unlikely to adequately capture future impacts. RBI has observed that future impact would be determined by actions taken today, especially when greenhouse gas emissions above a certain threshold have irreversible consequences.

For financial institutions, adequate information on this front would help avert the possibility of mispricing assets and misallocation of capital by banks. The draft framework proposes disclosures be made on four parameters: governance, strategy, risk management and metrices and targets.

Disclosures related to strategy and risk management

Strategy-based disclosures must detail identified climate-related risks and opportunities over the short, medium and long term. Disclosures must also cover the impact on their businesses, strategy and financial planning, along with its strategy and business model to adapt/mitigate potential risks emanating in the short, medium and long term.

The basis of risk management is to communicate processes and policies to “identify, assess, prioritise and monitor” climate related risks, processes to manage them and the extent to which they are integrated into an entity’s internal control framework. In other words, they must disclose how the nature, likelihood and magnitude of the effects of climate-related financial risks are ascertained.

Disclosures related to metrices and targets?

Disclosures on metrices and targets are to communicate the entity’s performance in relation to its climate-related financial risks and opportunities. These may also be used to indicate progress towards any climate-related targets it may have set, or those it is required to meet as per a statute or regulation. These would be based on greenhouse gas emissions categorised into Scope 1 (emissions from sources owned or controlled by them), Scope 2 (indirect greenhouse emissions from purchased or acquired electricity, steam, heating or cooling brought in for the entity) and Scope 3 (occurring in the value chain, including both upstream and downstream emissions.

