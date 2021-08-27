RBI unveils Series VI Gold Bond Scheme

Mumbai

27 August 2021 21:38 IST

The Centre has decided to offer a discount of ₹50 per gram than the nominal value

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 Series VI, which will be open for subscription for the period August 30-September 3, 2021.

The nominal value of the bond, based on the simple average closing price for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period, works out to ₹4,732 per gram of gold, the RBI said.

The Centre, in consultation with the RBI, has decided to offer a discount of ₹50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and making payment against the application via digital mode.

“For such investors, the issue price of gold bond will be ₹4,682 per gram of gold,” the RBI said.