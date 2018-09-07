Economy

RBI tweaks norms for note change

Indian new 2000 and 500 Rs Currency Note in isolated white background

Indian new 2000 and 500 Rs Currency Note in isolated white background  

more-in

The RBI on Friday tweaked norms for exchange of mutilated notes following the introduction of ₹2,000, ₹200 and other lower denomination currencies. Post demonetisation in November 2016, the Reserve Bank introduced ₹200 and ₹2,000 notes. Besides, it came out with smaller notes of ₹10, ₹20, ₹50, ₹100 and ₹500.

Public can exchange mutilated or defective notes at RBI offices and designated bank branches across the country for either full or half value, depending upon the condition of the currency.

Making amendments to the Reserve Bank of India (Note Refund) Rules, 2009, the central bank said this has been done to enable the public to exchange mutilated notes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) series, which are smaller compared to the earlier series.

These rules have come into force with immediate effect.

“We further inform that there is a change in the minimum area of the single largest undivided piece of the note required for payment of full value for notes of rupees fifty and above denominations...,” the RBI said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Business Economy
central bank
currency values
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 1:18:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/rbi-tweaks-norms-for-note-change/article24896209.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY