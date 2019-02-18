RBI to pay govt. ₹28,000 cr. in interim surplus

Ending the suspense, the Reserve Bank of India announced on Monday that it would transfer ₹28,000 crore to the Centre as interim surplus for the half-year ended December 2018.

This will take the Centre’s total receipts from the RBI as surplus transfer in 2018-19 to ₹68,000 crore. The central bank had earlier paid ₹40,000 crore to the government as its final share of surplus for 2017-18. The RBI follows July-June accounting year.

The interim surplus transferred by the RBI now is crucial to the Centre’s ability to meet the revised fiscal deficit target of 3.4% for this fiscal.

This is second consecutive year that the central bank has transferred interim surplus to the government.

Limited audit review

“Based on a limited audit review and after applying the extant economic capital framework, the board decided to transfer an interim surplus of ₹280 billion to the Central government for the half-year ended December 31, 2018. This is the second successive year that the Reserve Bank will be transferring an interim surplus,” the RBI said in a statement.

Sources indicate the system of audit of balance sheet twice a year would be continued for the coming years also in order to decide on the interim surplus. Last year, RBI had transferred ₹10,000 crore as interim surplus. The government had been putting pressure on the central bank to transfer more funds from the contingency reserves. A panel, headed by former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan, had been formed to review the economic capital framework of the bank.