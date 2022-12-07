RBI to introduce new functionality for UPI payments, allowing multiple debits

December 07, 2022 12:51 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

The new UPI function is expected to improve ease of making payments for online shopping and investments in securities.

The Hindu Bureau

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announced an additional function for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platforms that would allow multiple debits. Mr. Das was effusive in his praise for the digital payment system in his address at the conclusion of the three-day Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) meeting.

ALSO READ
UPI: the dawn of digital fintech nirvana

“UPI has emerged as the best payment system anywhere in the world. It has been our constant endeavor to try and deepen the reach in India. The UPI currently includes functionality to undertake recurring payments and single-block payments. It is now being enhanced to allow customers to block funds in their accounts for multiple payments of specific nature,” the Governor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is expected to improve ease of making payments for online shopping and investments in securities. The RBI will introduce single-block and multiple debits functionality that will enable users to block funds in their account

Currently, the UPI AutoPay feature allows users to make recurring payments, but the merchant can make only a single debit to receive payment. With the new feature, the merchant can make multiple debits up to a permitted amount.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

UPI is a payment system that allows money transfer between any two bank accounts by using a smartphone. It allows a customer to pay directly from a bank account to different merchants, both online and offline, without the hassle of typing credit card details, IFSC code, or net banking/wallet passwords.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US