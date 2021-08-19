RBI to buy ₹25,000-cr. of bonds Aug. 26

MUMBAI

19 August 2021 04:41 IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it will conduct an open market purchase of government securities of ₹25,000 crore on August 26 under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0).

Earlier this month, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said the RBI’s secondary market G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) has been successful in anchoring yield expectations.

In a statement, the RBI said it will buy five government securities aggregating to ₹25,000 crore via a multi-security auction using the multiple-price method on August 26.

Advertising

Advertising