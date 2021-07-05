RBI to buy ₹20,000-cr. G-secs July 8

The Reserve Bank on Monday said the first purchase of government securities for an aggregate amount of ₹20,000 crore under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) will be conducted on July 8.

On June 4, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had announced that the central bank will conduct open market purchase of government securities of ₹1.2 lakh crore under the G-SAP 2.0 in Q2 of FY22 to support the market. On Thursday, the RBI will buy five government securities of different maturities via a multi-security auction.