ADVERTISEMENT

RBI to allow foreign investors in IFSC to invest in Sovereign Green Bonds

April 05, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

At present, foreign portfolio investors registered with SEBI are permitted to invest in SGrBs under the different routes available for investment by FPIs in government securities.

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to facilitate wider non-resident participation in the Sovereign Green Bonds by permitting eligible foreign investors in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) to invest in such bonds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A scheme for investment and trading in SGrBs by eligible foreign investors in IFSC is being notified separately in consultation with the Government and the IFSC Authority,” Governor Shaktikanta Das announced as additional measures soon after the bi-monthly monetary policy committee meeting on April 5, 2024.

ALSO READ | RBI Monetary Policy LIVE updates

Based on an announcement in the Union Budget for FY 2022-23, the Government of India had issued Sovereign Green Bonds in January 2023. The SGrBs were also issued as part of the Government borrowing calendar in FY 2023-24.

At present, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) registered with SEBI are permitted to invest in SGrBs under the different routes available for investment by FPIs in government securities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US