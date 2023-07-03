HamberMenu
RBI says 76% of ₹2,000 notes returned to banks

On May 19, RBI announced withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes in circulation and gave public time till September 30 to either deposit the currency notes in their bank accounts or get them exchanged

July 03, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Ragu R.

As much as 76% of the ₹2,000 notes in circulation have been returned to banks, mostly through deposits, the Reserve Bank of India said on July 3.

On May 19, RBI announced withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes in circulation and gave public time till September 30 to either deposit the currency notes in their bank accounts or get them exchanged.

More than two-thirds of ₹2,000 notes returned within a month of withdrawal: Das

"According to the data received from the banks, the total value of ₹2,000 bank notes received back from circulation after the announcement on May 19 is ₹2.72 lakh crore up to June 30, 2023.

"Consequently, ₹2,000 bank notes in circulation as at the close of business on June 30 stood at ₹0.84 lakh crore," the Central bank said in statement.

Also read: Impact of ₹2,000 notes withdrawal ‘very very marginal’ on economy: RBI Governor

Now, 76% of the ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023 have since been returned.

Data collected from major banks indicates that out of the total bank notes in ₹2000 denomination received back from circulation, about 87% is in the form of deposits and the remaining around 13% has been exchanged into other denomination bank notes.

