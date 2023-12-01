HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RBI says ₹2,000 banknotes worth ₹9,760 crore still in circulation

RBI said the notes amounted to ₹3.56 lakh crore on May 19, 2023. The value in circulation on November 30 had nosedived to ₹9760 crore

December 01, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The RBI had announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023.

The RBI had announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The Reserve Bank of India on December 1 reported a drop in the total value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation to ₹9,760 crore, with 97.26% returned.

About 2.7% of just-withdrawn ₹2,000 banknotes are still in circulation, about two months after the deadline to deposit or exchange them at bank branches is over.

Also read | October 7 deadline to exchange ₹2,000 notes

The RBI had announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19 this year. The last day for the public to avail of exchange or to deposit high-value ₹2,000 banknotes at the banks was October 7.

“The total value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation, which amounted to ₹3.56 lakh crore as at the close of business on May 19, 2023 when the withdrawal of ₹2,000 banknotes was announced, has declined to ₹9,760 crore as at the close of business on November 30, 2023. Thus, 97.26% of the ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned,” it said in a release.

ALSO READ
More than 97% of ₹2,000 notes returned: RBI

The total value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation was ₹3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, the date on which RBI decided to withdraw the banknote. As of November 30, it was at ₹9,760 crore.

“The facility for exchange of the ₹2000 banknotes was also available at the 19 Issue Offices of the Reserve Bank (RBI Issue Offices) from May 19, 2023. From October 09, 2023, RBI Issue Offices, in addition to exchanging ₹2000 denomination banknotes across the counters, are also accepting ₹2000 banknotes from individuals/entities for deposit to their bank accounts. Further, members of the public from within the country can send ₹2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office in the country, to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts in India,” read the statement.

₹2,000 banknotes continues to be a legal tender and can be exchanged for goods and services with willing parties.

Related Topics

Reserve Bank of India / currency values / banking / business (general) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.