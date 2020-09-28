Economy

RBI reschedules MPC meeting, new dates to be announced shortly

Reserve bank of India. File

Reserve bank of India. File  

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday decided to rescheduled this week’s meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and said that the new dates will be announced shortly.

The central bank, however, did not give any reason for rescheduling the meet.

The interest-setting panel was scheduled to meet for three-days beginning Tuesday for RBI’s bi-monthly monetary policy review.

The meeting of the MPC during September 29, 30 and October 1, 2020 as announced is being rescheduled. The dates of the MPC’s meeting will be announced shortly, the RBI said in a press release.

RBI is awaiting the government’s decision on new external members to the committee.

As per the RBI Act, external members of MPC have a tenure of four years. The MPC came into existence in October 2016.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2020 4:29:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/rbi-reschedules-mpc-meeting-new-dates-to-be-announced-shortly/article32715236.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story